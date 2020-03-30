Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 47,414 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $45,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,371,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $1,448,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of American Express by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 843.7% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,630 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Express by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock opened at $88.73 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total transaction of $2,301,948.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,880,261. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Nomura lowered their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Express from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $137.50 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

