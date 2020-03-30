Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,712,676 Shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,283,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,712,676 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.81% of Eldorado Gold worth $50,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,019,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,243,000 after purchasing an additional 198,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 974,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 654,107 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 810,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 77,148 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 308,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 98,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 304,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. Eldorado Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 13.05%. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

