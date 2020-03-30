Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 12,540 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,387 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.67.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $162.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.12. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $137.15 and a fifty-two week high of $216.39. The company has a market cap of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

