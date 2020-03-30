Brooktree Capital Management Makes New Investment in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 390 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 55,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 431,272 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $81,036,000 after buying an additional 176,935 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on V. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.85.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total transaction of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,371 shares of company stock worth $6,489,589 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
