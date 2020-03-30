Brinker Capital Inc. Has $1.57 Million Holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in ASML by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 18.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $252.62 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.77. ASML Holding NV has a 1 year low of $182.77 and a 1 year high of $319.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding NV will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s payout ratio is 28.88%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

