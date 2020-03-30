Axa Grows Stock Holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Axa boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,758 shares during the period. Axa owned approximately 0.26% of Kontoor Brands worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 360.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,777,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,558,000 after buying an additional 6,869,785 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 402.1% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 537,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,569,000 after purchasing an additional 430,435 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 877,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 200,239 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,653,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 169,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $20.30 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $18.92 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.26 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on KTB. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Edward Jones raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

