Bank of America Corp DE Has $26.29 Million Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 980,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,801 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.68% of Outfront Media worth $26,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Outfront Media by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,008,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,982 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,093,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,698,000 after purchasing an additional 910,767 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,156,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,472,000 after purchasing an additional 270,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Outfront Media by 60.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after purchasing an additional 217,660 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Outfront Media by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,000,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 182,528 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OUT stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. Outfront Media Inc has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $31.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $26.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.10.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OUT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Outfront Media from $36.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.