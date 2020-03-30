Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 26.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,134,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 426,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after buying an additional 97,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.42. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus raised shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

