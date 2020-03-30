Axa Sells 10,200 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Axa reduced its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Axa owned about 0.09% of Bruker worth $7,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bruker from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.46.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $36.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $31.18 and a 52 week high of $54.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day moving average is $47.04. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

