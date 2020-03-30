Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,710 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 9,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $133.24 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day moving average is $164.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $114.04 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The firm has a market cap of $78.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

MMM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.31.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

