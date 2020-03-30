Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 73.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,573,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,730,000 after buying an additional 62,002 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,134,000 after buying an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,990,000 after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,435,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPLX shares. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $10.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.12.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

