Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 232,371 Shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 742.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in LTC Properties by 421.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in LTC Properties during the third quarter worth $253,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Pieczynski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.05 per share, with a total value of $45,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Shares of LTC opened at $31.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.38. LTC Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $24.49 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

