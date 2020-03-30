360 Financial Inc. Takes Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,057,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 228 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $543,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,713,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,231,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,507.91.

GOOGL opened at $1,110.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $799.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,327.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,319.48. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,530.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 51.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

