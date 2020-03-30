Bamco Inc. NY Cuts Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $247.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $287.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,083.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.98.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

