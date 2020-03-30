Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,527 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in POSCO were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,221,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 72,710 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 4.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura raised POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

PKX opened at $31.11 on Monday. POSCO has a 12-month low of $26.27 and a 12-month high of $61.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.14.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO (NYSE:PKX).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.