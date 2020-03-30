Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Coastal Financial by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 30,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Coastal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, Director Andrew P. Skotdal purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $64,080.00.

CCB stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $18.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day moving average is $15.99.

Coastal Financial (NYSE:CCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and small to medium sized businesses in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It generates a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Read More: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coastal Financial Corporation (NYSE:CCB).

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.