Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,000. United Technologies makes up 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after buying an additional 697,181 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in United Technologies by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 981,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $146,951,000 after buying an additional 555,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in United Technologies by 181.7% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 355,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,165,000 after buying an additional 229,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

United Technologies stock opened at $97.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $140.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

