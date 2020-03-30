Pearl River Capital LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,000. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.93.

Shares of HON opened at $131.27 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

