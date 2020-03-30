Citigroup Inc. Has $96,000 Stock Position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VEDL. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

NYSE VEDL opened at $3.34 on Monday. Vedanta Ltd has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.89.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

