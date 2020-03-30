Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

IYW opened at $199.04 on Monday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $175.25 and a 52 week high of $261.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7253 per share. This is a positive change from iShares US Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.