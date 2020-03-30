Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Re/Max Holdings Inc (NYSE:RMAX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Re/Max worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Re/Max by 71.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at about $556,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Re/Max by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Re/Max in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,247,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Re/Max in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Re/Max from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Re/Max from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Re/Max from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other Re/Max news, COO Serene M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $103,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

RMAX stock opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Re/Max Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.26 million. Re/Max had a return on equity of 54.71% and a net margin of 8.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Re/Max Holdings Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Re/Max’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Re/Max’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Re/Max Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. It also provides real estate technology solutions.

