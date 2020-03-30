Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $435,000 Stock Holdings in Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,764 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infinera were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 330,787.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,471 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 26,463 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INFN opened at $5.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. Infinera Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $940.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infinera Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Fund Gp, Llc purchased 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $13,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.33 price target (up from $8.14) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

