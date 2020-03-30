Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,548,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 237,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,482,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,055,000. SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $254.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.68 and its 200-day moving average is $309.15. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

