CA Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 417.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $931,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

In related news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $69.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $81.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

