Belpointe Asset Management LLC Takes $167,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,793,000 after acquiring an additional 66,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after acquiring an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,076,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 57,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,886,000 after acquiring an additional 30,660 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CBRL. Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $73.17 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $180.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.09%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

