CA Family Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,279 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $24,514,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after buying an additional 1,039,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.57 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $47.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

