United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $105.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded United Parcel Service from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.58.

NYSE UPS opened at $97.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,585,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

