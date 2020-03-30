Bank of America Corp DE Sells 21,481 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $25,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,838,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after buying an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 16,105 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,437.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 83,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 24,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.