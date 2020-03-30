Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) will announce $2.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.29. Travelers Companies posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year earnings of $10.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $11.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $11.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.56.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III acquired 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $99.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

