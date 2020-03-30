IMI (LON:IMI) Upgraded by Liberum Capital to “Hold”

IMI (LON:IMI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,230 ($16.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IMI to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,058.57 ($13.92).

IMI stock opened at GBX 722.60 ($9.51) on Monday. IMI has a one year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a one year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 952.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,052.20.

In other IMI news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). Insiders have acquired a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $37,852 over the last 90 days.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

