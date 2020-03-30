CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,464 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,464 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,464 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
Head to Head Contrast: PPD & The Competition
Head to Head Contrast: PPD & The Competition
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,826 Shares of Ecopetrol SA
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,826 Shares of Ecopetrol SA
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New Investment in Beyond Meat
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 748 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 748 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 22,384 Manitowoc Company Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 22,384 Manitowoc Company Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report