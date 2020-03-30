CA Family Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,464 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of CA Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after acquiring an additional 18,703 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $699,000.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $49.22 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.90.

