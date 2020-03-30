Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 28,826 Shares of Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,826 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 243,291 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. 2.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.22 on Monday. Ecopetrol SA has a 12-month low of $6.28 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

