Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 748 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 647,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after purchasing an additional 36,635 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,637 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $47,669.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,495.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.93. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $31.86.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.01 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

