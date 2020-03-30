Oxford Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 22,384 Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW)

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Manitowoc by 513.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

In other Manitowoc news, Director Kenneth W. Krueger purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,808 shares in the company, valued at $672,523.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup raised Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Manitowoc from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

MTW opened at $7.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. Manitowoc Company Inc has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $278.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.13.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $463.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manitowoc Company Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove brand; and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manitowoc Company Inc (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.