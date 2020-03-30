Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,886 Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after buying an additional 295,883 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 138,361 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,440,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,554,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.45. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.84.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

