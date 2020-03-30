Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $52.24 Million Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 389,884 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,161 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $52,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAP. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

SAP opened at $110.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $90.89 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

