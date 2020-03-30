Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $54.58 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 899,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $54,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 365.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 200.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David A. Peacock purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.47 per share, with a total value of $32,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.85 per share, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,550,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $393,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.83. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $944.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.35 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.15%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

