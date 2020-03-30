Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,214 Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 209.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 22,806 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 451,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after acquiring an additional 243,034 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,541.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $11.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.51. TransMedics Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.21. The company has a market cap of $273.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 million. Equities analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.