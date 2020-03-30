ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,805 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.71% of ASGN worth $26,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,455,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 92.0% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 574,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,785,000 after purchasing an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 159,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 68,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $33.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.12. ASGN Inc has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASGN. ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ASGN from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

