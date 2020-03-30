AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 231,790 Shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 43.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 231,790 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of HMS worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMSY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 387.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 670,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after acquiring an additional 532,749 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of HMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,349,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 4,499.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 357,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,128,000 after acquiring an additional 256,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 300,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.32.

Shares of HMSY stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33. HMS Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

