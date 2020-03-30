122,207 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.24% of Abeona Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $6,540,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,635,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 159,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 102,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABEO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $172.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.49. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

