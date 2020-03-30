Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 649,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501,154 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 649,600 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of Devon Energy worth $38,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 632.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,046 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,566,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,480,000 after purchasing an additional 715,141 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,514,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,243,000 after purchasing an additional 363,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 881,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,897,000 after purchasing an additional 322,900 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $6.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Devon Energy Corp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

