Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 196,448 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 196,448 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $39,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,967,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $648,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 243.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,511,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,201 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,861,858 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $186,106,000 after purchasing an additional 815,076 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,754,539 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,098,000 after purchasing an additional 387,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $29.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $56.25. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. Cfra dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.05.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

