Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP cut its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,094 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,625. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $67.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.99. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $89.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

