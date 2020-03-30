4,339 Shares in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 27.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 126,146 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Repligen by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 73,221 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the first quarter worth about $2,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $92.55 on Monday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $109.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $89.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.28, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 210.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.34.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. Repligen had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Repligen from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.14.

In other news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Cox sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $179,705.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,272.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,125 shares of company stock worth $5,039,228 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

