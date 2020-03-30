Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Shares Sold by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Oxford Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193,633 shares during the quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Telenav worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telenav by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,967,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 380,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telenav during the 3rd quarter worth $5,490,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 59,008 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telenav by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 44,668 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNAV. ValuEngine upgraded Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.36 on Monday. Telenav Inc has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $227.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telenav Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

122,207 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP
122,207 Shares in Abeona Therapeutics Inc Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP
Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 29,050 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Oxford Asset Management LLP Sells 29,050 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc.
Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Kraton Corp
Oxford Asset Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in Kraton Corp
Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $401,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc
Oxford Asset Management LLP Takes $401,000 Position in Rapid7 Inc
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 649,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 649,600 Shares of Devon Energy Corp
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 196,448 Shares of ConocoPhillips
Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 196,448 Shares of ConocoPhillips


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report