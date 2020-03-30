Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 501,715 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 501,715 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.53% of Teck Resources worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 14,114,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,124,000 after acquiring an additional 77,485 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,654,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,457,000 after purchasing an additional 36,495 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,326,000 after purchasing an additional 124,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,725,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Teck Resources stock opened at $6.51 on Monday. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

