Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,524,700 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,238,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,524,700 shares during the period. Manulife Financial makes up 1.6% of Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.58% of Manulife Financial worth $228,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,078,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,099,000 after buying an additional 948,859 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Manulife Financial by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,924,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,502,000 after buying an additional 4,414,587 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 426,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 220,390 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $11.27 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.36. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $21.23.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.212 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 37.95%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

