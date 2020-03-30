Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,374 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Linde worth $70,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LIN opened at $167.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.93.

In other news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, with a total value of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

