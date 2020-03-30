Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Sidoti

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) had its price target trimmed by Sidoti from $97.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Tennant in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tennant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tennant presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant stock opened at $53.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.75. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average of $74.30.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.80 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 4.02%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Tennant’s payout ratio is 30.34%.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 12,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total transaction of $997,644.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,050,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,441,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Tennant by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 984,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $6,219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after purchasing an additional 63,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $3,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.